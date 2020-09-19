Body of 4-year-old boy who fell into Harlem River recovered

New York Police Department divers have recovered the body of a 4-year-old boy who climbed a tree and fell into the Harlem River.

The boy was with his family on Randall's Island for his brother's soccer practice when he fell into the water at about 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, police said.

The search for the boy was suspended Saturday night but resumed Sunday. On Tuesday around 11:30 a.m. police returned to the Randall's Island Ferry Dock after someone saw a body floating in the water.

The body was pulled from the water and identified as Brendan Mitchell of Manhattan.

The medical examiner's office was going to determine the exact cause of his death.

This story has been updated to indicate the boy is 4, not 5 as originally reported by police.