Body found wrapped in tarp in Queens

The NYPD found the body of a man wrapped in a tarp behind a Jamaica, Queens business on Friday morning.

Police responded to a 911 call at 180-08 Liberty Ave. just before 7 a.m.

They found the man on the ground behind the wheel and tire store at that location.

NYPD BOOSTS PATROLS DUE TO SPIKE IN MURDERS

The man has not been identified and police did not release any more details.

The medical examiner's office will determine the cause of death and the investigation remains ongoing, police said.

