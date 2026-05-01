Body discovered in rubble after Queens blast that injured officers

A body was found in the rubble of a Queens home that exploded and caught fire, though authorities said it remains unclear whether it is the knife-wielding suspect believed to have triggered the blast.

What we know:

The discovery comes a day after the explosion tore through a multi-family home on 130th Street in South Ozone Park, injuring several police officers and displacing more than a dozen people.

All known residents accounted for

Officials said all known residents of the home have been accounted for, leading investigators to believe the body may be that of the suspect. However, the identity has not been confirmed.

Dramatic police body camera footage captured the moment the explosion erupted, showing officers being blown off their feet and into a fence as they attempted to enter the home.

Several injured

Seven officers and one sergeant were injured in the blast, suffering minor burns and lacerations. All were treated at Jamaica Hospital and later released.

What happened in the Queens home explosion?

Dig deeper:

Police said officers were responding to a domestic violence call just before 3 a.m. Thursday.

A family member reported that a 50-year-old man, identified as Anrup Parsaram, had arrived at the home intoxicated and armed with a knife. Authorities said there was also a smell of gas inside the residence.

Surveillance video showed Parsaram carrying two garbage bags containing canisters into the home, where his estranged wife, daughter and grandchildren lived, according to police.

He allegedly forced his way inside, and while his daughter and grandchildren were able to escape, he confronted his estranged wife and threatened her with a knife. She was able to flee before the explosion, officials said.

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When officers arrived, they were given a key by the estranged wife to enter the home and apprehend the suspect. As one officer attempted to unlock the door, the house exploded.

Authorities believe the suspect may have used an unknown liquid accelerant to set the fire.

Despite being injured in the blast, officers rushed into the burning home to search for survivors and were able to remove one person to safety, officials said.

The explosion sparked a massive fire that engulfed the home and spread to neighboring structures. The blaze escalated to five alarms, drawing nearly 300 fire and EMS personnel to the scene.

Residents displaced

Sixteen people were displaced by the fire, and the Red Cross is assisting those affected.

Police said the suspect had a history of domestic violence, with three prior orders of protection filed against him. All had expired, with the most recent expiring in 2024.

The investigation remains ongoing as authorities work to identify the body recovered from the rubble and determine the exact cause of the explosion.