Body found in trunk of car in Queens

Police in New York were investigating a body that was found in the trunk of a car that was towed from the Jamaica section of Queens on Wednesday morning.

A tow truck driver was hooking up a vehicle just before 10 a.m. this morning.

They started driving to the tow yard but the NYPD says that for some reason they stopped on Lefferts Blvd. in South Ozone Park to check the car and popped the trunk.

The driver found a woman's body in the trunk.

NYPD officers responded and started to investigate. No other details were immediately available.

