Body found in burning car in New Jersey

A body was found inside a burning car parked in a lot off a major highway in southern New Jersey, authorities said. It happened at a Jaguar and Land Rover dealership.

Emergency responders found the body around 9:20 p.m. Thursday in the dealership's lot off Route 70 west in Cherry Hill, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office. It was discovered after the fire was extinguished.

It's not yet known who the person was or how they ended up in the vehicle, authorities said.

The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office is working with the Cherry Hill Police Department on a death investigation

The cause of the fire also remains under investigation.

No other injuries were reported in the incident.

