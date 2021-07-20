Officials call for tougher weapons laws as gun violence grows

New NYPD statistics illustrate the damage guns are doing on city streets.

The number of shooting victims in New York City is up 16 percent so far this year compared to last year, according to the department. Shooting incidents have jumped nearly 22 percent. Both categories — victims and incidents — are up more than 100 percent in two years.

It’s against that backdrop that Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand traveled to Brooklyn Borough Hall and stood next to Eric Adams, the borough president and Democratic candidate for mayor, to advocate for legislation to make gun trafficking a federal crime. Gillibrand and Adams argue that would help interrupt the so-called iron pipeline that brings guns into New York.

Adams’ opponent in the mayor’s race, Curtis Sliwa, says he is also in favor of Gillibrand’s legislation, which would send traffickers to prison for up to 20 years and levy fines of up to $250,000.

