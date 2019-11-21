Body bag carried into insurance company as 'proof of death'

A life insurance company in South Africa is apologizing for the delay in paying a claim to the family of a man who died earlier this month.

Video went viral of the family carrying the man's body in a bag out of the Old Mutual South Africa office in KwaZulu-Natal province.

A woman in the video says they took the body in to show "proof of death."

A family reportedly brought the body of a dead relative to an insurance company to prove they had died.

The company replied to the incident with a statement on social media earlier this week saying that "this has been most unsettling" and confirmed that the claim lodged on Nov. 11 was paid out on Nov. 15.

"The claim was not delayed because Old Mutual doubted that a death had occurred," said Clarence Nethengwe, MD. "It was delayed because it was referred for further individual assessment. The settlement and payment of the claim was already in progress and was not expedited by the regrettable event that took place at the branch."

Funeral claims are typically paid out within 48 hours.

"Old Mutual will also continue to engage the family and provide any necessary support," added Nethengwe.

The video ends with the body bag loaded into a minivan.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.