Woman arrested in killing of elderly father, girlfriend inside Surf City home: Prosecutor

A woman from Pennsylvania was arrested in connection with the shocking deaths of her elderly father and his girlfriend in Surf City, announced authorities.

Sherry Lee Heffernan, 55, of Landenberg was taken into custody by Pennsylvania State Police Monday and charged with two counts of murder and weapons possession.

She was expected to be extradited to New Jersey where she will remain at the Ocean County jail until a detention hearing is held.

On Oct. 3 at about 4 p.m., Surf City Police conducted a welfare check at a home on North 7th Street when they found the bodies of John Enders, 87, of Surf City and Francoise Pitoy, 75, of Manchester. Both had suffered multiple stab wounds, according to authorities.

The following day, the Ocean County Medical Examiner determined Enders suffered multiple stab wounds, his right carotid artery had been severed, and blunt force trauma. His death was ruled a homicide.

An autopsy for Pitoy, who often stayed with Enders at his Surf City home, was scheduled for Tuesday.

"This truly was a team effort in terms of the depth and comprehensiveness of this investigation," said Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer. "These detectives combed through the evidence to ultimately determine that Heffernan did, in fact, cause the deaths of Mr. Enders and Ms. Pitoy. We were able to determine very early on in the investigation that there was no immediate danger to the public. From there, these detectives went to work doing their absolute best to solve these horrific crimes. Every law enforcement officer involved in this investigation has my profound gratitude."