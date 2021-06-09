Bodega employee beaten with bat over unpaid case of beer

Two men are wanted by the NYPD after beating a bodega employee on the Lower East Side with a bat during a dispute over unpaid beer.

The suspects entered Deli and Grill at 523 Grand Street at about 4:55 a.m. on June 4 and left with a case of Coors Light beer. The 65-year-old employee followed them outside with a bat where the dispute broke out. Both men repeatedly kicked and punched the man and one of them took the bat from the worker and assaulted him with it, said police.

The other suspect went behind the store counter and took $450 worth of Newport cigarettes.

Both men fled eastbound along Grand Street.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. Download for FREE!

The store employee was treated at the scene by EMS.

The first suspect is described as a male with a medium complexion, medium build, approximately in his mid-30s, weighing 160 pounds, with short, black hair and multiple tattoos. He was last seen wearing black eye glasses, a black baseball hat, black t-shirt and black pants.

RELATED: Woman charged with hate crime after slapping woman speaking Mandarin: Cops

The second suspect is described as a male with a dark complexion, medium build, approximately in his mid-30s and weighing 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black du-rag, a black hooded jacket, a black t-shirt with yellow lettering on the front and black shorts.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) . The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential, cops say.

The suspects repeatedly punched and kicked the 65-year-old worker. (NYPD)

Advertisement