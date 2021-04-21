Woman charged with hate crime after slapping woman speaking Mandarin: Cops

Police have charged a woman seen on surveillance video slapping another woman in the face with a hate crime, said the NYPD.

On April 7, Cheyenne Taylor, 29, of Brooklyn, approached the woman who was sitting with a friend outside an ice cream shop at about 7:36 p.m. near Grand and Forsythe Streets when she began to yell at the victim.

"I don’t want you talking! Shut the f--- up!" the woman reportedly yelled. "Go back to where you came from! Go back to your country!"

Taylor started to walk away when she turned around and slapped the 25-year-old victim. She refused medical attention.

Taylor is charged with aggravated harassment as a hate crime.

