Bob Dole, former US Senator and presidential nominee, diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer

Bob Dole, a former U.S. Senator from Kansas and 1996 Republican presidential nominee, said Thursday that he has been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer.

"Recently, I was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer. My first treatment will begin on Monday," Dole, 97, said in a statement on Twitter.

"While I certainly have some hurdles ahead, I also know that I join millions of Americans who face significant health challenges of their own," he added.

Dole served more than 27 years as a U.S. Senator from Kansas. During that time he served twice as the Senate majority leader, when he set a record as the longest-serving Republican leader. He was also the Republican nominee in the 1996 U.S. presidential election, losing to Democrat Bill Clinton.

