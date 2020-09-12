'Boaters For Trump' parade past Lower Manhattan on 9/11

Boats adorned with flags and banners supporting President Donald Trump toured down the Hudson River toward New York Harbor on Friday, September 11, in an event participants called a “Trump Boat Parade.”

A video, captured by Marko Kepi, a pro-Trump candidate for New York’s 64th Assembly District, gives an aerial view of the boats as they passed Lower Manhattan.

Similar gestures of endorsement for the president took place in New Jersey and Texas.

Last week, several boats sank on Lake Austin, Texas during another "Trump Boat Parade."

