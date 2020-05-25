Boat fire off Staten Island injures 3
article
NEW YORK - A boat caught fire off Staten Island with five people aboard, sending three to a hospital, the fire department said.
Firefighters were called around 8:30 a.m. Monday to a spot off the island's East Shore. Photos posted by the Staten Island Advance show a heavily charred hull.
A Samaritan responded to the incident and helped five people off the boat, an FDNY source told the Advance.
The fire department says that while three people aboard were taken to a hospital, two others were treated at the scene.
With the Associated Press