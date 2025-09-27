Mexican naval ship that crashed into Brooklyn Bridge ready for voyage home

The Brief The Cuauhtémoc, the Mexican naval ship that crashed into the Brooklyn Bridge in May, is back in the East River. The boat is resting next to the Intrepid before it sets sail for Mexico The May crash killed a sailor and cadet on board, after the NTSB said the ship accelerated in the wrong direction.



The Mexican naval ship that crashed into the Brooklyn Bridge months ago, is back in the water, getting ready for her next voyage.

The backstory:

Back in May, the Cuauhtémoc slammed into the Brooklyn Bridge, killing a sailor and a cadet on board.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 2 dead after boat crashes into Brooklyn Bridge, masts collapse

At the time of the crash, the National Transportation Safety Board said that the ship had accelerated in the wrong direction while sailing away from the South Street Seaport. However, a full investigation will take years to complete.

According to the South Street Seaport Museum, the Cuauhtémoc was built in Spain in 1981. The Mexican Navy acquired it soon after, and since then, more than 30 generations of officers have graduated from its decks.

What they're saying:

Several people visited the pier on Saturday to admire the Cuauhtémoc before its next journey.

"It's part of my country," one visitor told FOX 5 NY. "Part of Mexico."

Another visitor told us she was "very happy, because it's the first time I've seen the Marines here."

What's next:

After spending more than four months at a Staten Island shipyard for repairs, the Cuauhtémoc is once again about to make sail. The ship will remain docked next to the Intrepid until Sunday so New Yorkers can get one more look at the 43-year-old vessel.

Then, it's due to set sail for Mexico, the first time the ship will return to its homeland since being restored. The Mexican Navy says that every mast, rope and sail has been put to the test before the voyage.