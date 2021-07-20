Blue Origin to launch Jeff Bezos into space on company's 1st human flight

Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket is set to blast off into space on Tuesday with its founder Jeff Bezos and others in what will be the company’s first-ever astronaut flight.

Bezos, the founder of the aerospace company as well as Amazon, will launch from West Texas. He’ll be joined by his brother, Mark, 18-year-old Oliver Daemen from the Netherlands and 82-year-old female aviation pioneer Wally Funk.

Daemen and Funk will become the youngest and oldest people who have ever gone to space.

"We’re ready. The vehicle is ready," Bezos told FOX Business on Monday ahead of the launch. "This team is amazing. I feel very good about it and I think my fellow crewmates feel good about it too."

The crew will depart at 9 a.m. EDT (8 a.m. CDT) from Blue Origin’s launch site outside of the small town of Van Horn, Texas, a rocket launch that will fall on the 52nd anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.

It will be the 16th flight of New Shepard since 2015, but the first with astronauts aboard. If successful, Blue Origin plans two more passenger flights by year's end.

Oliver Daemen, Wally Funk, Jeff Bezos and Mark Bezos will be on New Shepard’s first human flight. (Photo credit: FOX)

Bezos, who will become the second billionaire to ride his own rocket after Richard Branson’s ride on July 11, aims for an altitude of roughly 66 miles — more than 10 miles higher than Branson's Virgin Galactic trip.

The capsule is fully automated, so there’s no need for trained staff on the quick up-and-down flight. It is expected to last just 10 minutes.

The company has yet to open ticket sales to the public and is filling upcoming flights with those who took part in last month's $28 million charity auction for the fourth capsule seat. The mystery winner bowed out of Tuesday's launch because of a scheduling conflict. That opened up the slot for Daemen, a college-bound student whose father was among the unsuccessful bidders.

Funk was one of 13 female pilots who went through the same testing back in the early 1960s as NASA's Mercury astronauts but failed to make the cut because they were women.

Bezos announced last month that his brother would also join the milestone mission. Mark Bezos said he wasn’t expecting his famous older brother to be on the flight — let alone both of them together.

"What a remarkable opportunity, not only to have this adventure but to do it with my best friend," Mark Bezos said.

Jeff Bezos said in early February that he was stepping down as CEO of Amazon to spend more time focused on Blue Origin, among other things.

"To see the Earth from space, it changes you, changes your relationship with this planet, with humanity. It’s one Earth," Bezos said in a video shared to his Instagram. "I want to go on this flight because it’s a thing I’ve wanted to do all my life. It’s an adventure. It’s a big deal for me."

This story was reported from Cincinnati. The Associated Press contributed.