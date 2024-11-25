Blue Man Group’s New York show to close in February 2025 after 30-year run

article

The beloved theatrical spectacle Blue Man Group, known for its wordless performances featuring percussion, paint, and humor, will close its long-running New York and Chicago productions early next year. After over three decades at the Astor Place Theater in Lower Manhattan, the New York show will take its final bow on Feb. 2, 2025. The Chicago production will close on Jan. 5, 2025.

Despite these closures, the show’s international presence will persist. Performances will continue in Berlin, Boston, and Las Vegas, and the group is set to return to Orlando next spring after a four-year hiatus prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.

A pioneering Off Broadway legacy

Blue Man Group began in 1991 as an experimental Off Broadway show in New York City. The production gained a devoted following for its inventive blend of percussion, visual art, and slapstick comedy. Over time, the troupe evolved into a global entertainment phenomenon, becoming a subsidiary of Cirque du Soleil.

The New York production will end after over 17,000 performances, closing a chapter in Off Broadway history. The show joins other notable closings in the Off Broadway space, including "Stomp" in 2022 and "Sleep No More," which concludes its run in January 2025.

Shifting tides in Off Broadway theater

Theater industry experts have noted significant changes in the Off Broadway landscape since the pandemic. Rising production costs and declining audience sizes have pressured many productions, especially long-running ones, to reconsider their sustainability.

However, newer productions have found success with shorter, limited runs that encourage immediate ticket purchases. Recent successes include "Titaníque" at the Daryl Roth Theater and a revival of "Little Shop of Horrors" at Westside Theater.

What’s next for "Blue Man Group"

While the closures in New York and Chicago mark the end of an era, "Blue Man Group" will continue to dazzle audiences in its remaining cities and on tour. Orlando’s spring reopening offers a new chapter for the show, which has consistently adapted to changing audience preferences and industry landscapes.

Jack Kenn, the group’s managing director, shared the closure news in a statement but did not elaborate on the reasons behind the decision.

Fans who wish to catch the show in its original New York home have until February 2 to experience the iconic blue performers at the Astor Place Theater.