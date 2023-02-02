Suspect in custody for New Jersey synagogue firebombing

"People are happy the threat's been neutralized, and they're also happy that law enforcement worked as well as it did to be able to find the person as quickly as they did." — Rabbi Marc Katz

The man charged with attempting to firebomb a synagogue in Bloomfield, New Jersey is expected to appear in federal court Thursday.

It happened Sunday around 9:30 a.m. at Temple Ner Tamid, located at 939 Broad St.

According to police, Nicholas Malindretos, 26, of Clifton, was wearing all black with his face covered when he allegedly lit and threw a Molotov cocktail at the front door of the synagogue.

Surveillance video captured the incident.

Police said there were no injuries to report. The glass bottle broke, but did not cause any damage to the temple.

"We had shatter-resistant film on our window which kept the Molotov cocktail from coming through our front door." — Rabbi Marc Katz

Malindretos faces several charges, including attempted use of fire to damage or destroy a building. If convicted, he faces 20 years in prison.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Bloomfield Police Department Detective Bureau at 973-680-4084.