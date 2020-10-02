Bloody September: Violence spike in NYC continues

article

A surge in violent crime that has been reported for months in New York City continued in September.

Shootings were up 127% in September compared to the same month last year (152 vs. 67) according to crime statistics released by the NYPD on Friday. Year-to-date, there has been a 91% spike in shootings in the city compared to 2019 (1,163 vs. 608).

Murders were also up 75% in September (51 vs. 29) compared to the previous year. For the year murders are up 40% (344 v. 246).

Burglaries also increased 38% (1,255 v.912) in September and are up 42% (11,252 v. 7,920) year-to-date through September 30.

The NYPD did report a record number of gun arrests for the month of September. Gun arrests increased by 98% (607 vs. 307) when compared to the same month in 2019. For the year, gun arrests are up a more modest 7% (2,801 v. 2628).

The city reported that overall crime was up 2% during September.

The NYPD’s efforts to address citywide spikes in shootings include reassigning officers to areas experiencing upticks in violence, zeroing in on the drivers of crime, strengthening community partnerships at a grassroots level, and preventing future crimes through preventative measures and timely intelligence.

The NYPD noted that it has approximately 2,500 fewer officers due to attrition and no new academy classes—as well as a 59% cut to the uniformed overtime budget.