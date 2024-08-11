This block in Brooklyn earned the title of 'greenest'

The Brooklyn Botanical Garden puts on a contest, and it is celebrated by the entire borough.

The idea is to take pride in where you live and spruce it up with shrubbery, flowers, and trees. People not only place things that look pretty, but they are also good for the environment too.

This is the third year in a row Lincoln Place in Brooklyn has been awarded the "greenest block".

"Nobody did it alone, you all did it together. You came together, encouraged one another perhaps for some of the newer neighbors, you encouraged them to contribute to the greenest block in Brooklyn," NYC councilmember Crystal Hudson said.

The greenest block is between New York and Nostrand Avenues in Crowne Heights.

"Each one of us can take an action and if we think about the extraordinary amounts of carbon being sequestered by these trees, the shade they are producing, the carbon dioxide their absorbing, the oxygen their giving off, the rain water their gathering, the tree beds. The enormous ecosystem services being delivered by these trees and the fact they are so green and healthy is due to all the care everyone has given," president of Brooklyn Botanical Garden Adrian Benepe said.

Lincoln Place is also a model for other blocks. They run a mentoring program to help Brooklyn residents spruce up their own stoops.