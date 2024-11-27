Expand / Collapse search

Black Friday 2024 deals, sales

By
Published  November 27, 2024 9:44am EST
Money
FOX 5 NY

Early Black Friday deals: What to shop now

Black Friday shopping has started early this year, with major retailers like Walmart and Target rolling out discounts weeks before Thanksgiving. FOX 5’s Teresa Priolo shares where to find the best deals on electronics, household items, and more.

NEW YORK - 'Tis the season for hunting for deals!

Ahead of Black Friday 2024, FOX 5 NY has compiled a list of Black Friday sales online, in store and available for pickup. Find ads and details for seasonal favorites like Macy's, Target, Walmart, Apple, Amazon and many more:

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals and sales

Amazon

Amazon's Black Friday event is active now through Black Friday. Then, Amazon's Cyber Monday sale event lasts Saturday, Nov. 30, through Monday, Dec. 2 at 11:50 p.m. PT.

Apple

Starting Friday, Apple is offering a $200 Apple Gift card for eligible purchases, including iPhones, iPads and Macs.

Belk

Belk is offering up to 75% on gifts and apparel in store and online now through Black Friday.

Black Friday In New York

People walk near a Black Friday sign on November 25, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Leonardo Munoz/VIEWpress)

Best Buy

Best Buy's Black Friday sales event is active now through Friday, Nov. 30 at 11:59 p.m. CT.

BJ's

BJ's is offering discounts and BOGO deals on televisions, toys, gaming consoles and more now through Tuesday, Dec. 2.

Costco

Costco is offering Black Friday deals on appliances, clothing, electronics, toys and more and has a few early November savings available online now.

The Home Depot

Black Friday savings on tools, appliances, holiday decor and more are available now through Wednesday, Dec. 4.

JCPenny

JCPenny is now offering several deals online but is offering several in-store giveaways on Black Friday, including for a Cuisinart stand mixer and lab-grown diamond studs.

Target

Black Friday deals are available now online and end Saturday. Target is one of many retailers with a price match guarantee – it will match the price if it goes lower between Nov. 7 and Dec. 24.

Walmart

Walmart Black Friday deals are live now, while in-store sales begin at 6 a.m. local time on Black Friday. Walmart is offering deals on iPods, Playstation 5s, jewelry, TVs, air fryers and more.