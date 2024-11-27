Black Friday 2024 deals, sales

'Tis the season for hunting for deals!

Ahead of Black Friday 2024, FOX 5 NY has compiled a list of Black Friday sales online, in store and available for pickup. Find ads and details for seasonal favorites like Macy's, Target, Walmart, Apple, Amazon and many more:

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals and sales

Amazon's Black Friday event is active now through Black Friday. Then, Amazon's Cyber Monday sale event lasts Saturday, Nov. 30, through Monday, Dec. 2 at 11:50 p.m. PT.

Starting Friday, Apple is offering a $200 Apple Gift card for eligible purchases, including iPhones, iPads and Macs.

Belk is offering up to 75% on gifts and apparel in store and online now through Black Friday.

People walk near a Black Friday sign on November 25, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Leonardo Munoz/VIEWpress)

Best Buy's Black Friday sales event is active now through Friday, Nov. 30 at 11:59 p.m. CT.

BJ's is offering discounts and BOGO deals on televisions, toys, gaming consoles and more now through Tuesday, Dec. 2.

Costco is offering Black Friday deals on appliances, clothing, electronics, toys and more and has a few early November savings available online now.

Black Friday savings on tools, appliances, holiday decor and more are available now through Wednesday, Dec. 4.

JCPenny is now offering several deals online but is offering several in-store giveaways on Black Friday, including for a Cuisinart stand mixer and lab-grown diamond studs.

Black Friday deals are available now online and end Saturday. Target is one of many retailers with a price match guarantee – it will match the price if it goes lower between Nov. 7 and Dec. 24.

Walmart Black Friday deals are live now, while in-store sales begin at 6 a.m. local time on Black Friday. Walmart is offering deals on iPods, Playstation 5s, jewelry, TVs, air fryers and more.