Black cat, whom no one wanted to adopt, goes viral

Aria, the cat, who currently lives at the Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge in Bergen County, has waited nearly 500 days to find her forever home.

The shelter says 373 cats have been adopted from the shelter since Aria arrived back in October 2021.

The 2-year-old black cat kept getting overlooked, so the shelter deciding to post her story online. The post has since gotten over 60,000 likes flooded with comments from people wanting to adopt her.

Thy say little miss Aria has tons of personality and loves attention. But they say her energy is so high, that she would probably do best with an owner who will give her all the attention she needs.

They say the "spicy meatball" loves being around people.

"She's been quite the cuddle bug and turns into a purr machine when you pet her," — Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge, Inc.

The shelter says Aria has a meeting with a prospective owner on Sunday.

If you or someone you know is interested in adopting Aria, email catkennel@rbari.org or submit an application online at rbari.org.