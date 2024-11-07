Black Americans report racist text messages nationwide: Details

article

In nearly a dozen states, Black Americans—especially students—are reporting a disturbing wave of anonymous text messages claiming they’ve been "chosen to pick cotton" at a nearby plantation and must be ready with their belongings at a specified time "SHARP."

The messages, appearing just days after Election Day 2024, have sparked widespread concern and confusion.

Authorities urge anyone who receives these texts to report them to local law enforcement or reach out to the FBI to aid in the investigation.

Here are reports from several states detailing the incidents.

Alabama

In Alabama, Black students at Alabama State (HBCU), Clemson, and the University of Alabama reported receiving messages that read that they too "had been selected to pick cotton at the nearest plantation."

The text further read "Be ready at 1:00 pm SHARP with your belongings."

The Crimson White, The University of Alabama's school paper, reported that the messages seemed to be coming from different phone numbers with area codes inside and out of Alabama saying the same thing.

Georgia

FOX 5 Atlanta reported women receiving similar messages including some about a potential threat from white supremacists and KKK members. They say the warning reportedly began circulating the day before the presidential election.

Michigan

In Detroit, Michigan multiple women reported getting racist and harmful texts telling them they have been selected to "pick cotton at the nearest plantation."

One woman, identified only as Renee, called FOX 2 on Wednesday, reporting a message she received an hour earlier saying she’d been "chosen to pick cotton" and should be ready at 10 a.m.

"Good afternoon Renee! You have been chosen to pick cotton at your nearest plantation. Be ready at 10am with all of your personal items & possessions because you will never see them again.

We will pick you up in a white bus. You will be checked for drugs & other substances! Once you make it here you will be brought to your designed area. You are in group 10B".

Women across the country are receiving texts telling them they have been selected to pick cotton.

Ohio

In Ohio, The Columbus Dispatch reported widespread racist messages as well. "Some students have received these hateful text messages," Ohio State University spokesman Ben Johnson said.

Pennsylvania

In Dauphin County, WJACTV reports that residents were in shock after receiving similar text messages. "It is deeply concerning to witness such harmful messages being circulated in 2024," the viewer said in their message to CBS 21.

Virginia

According to 13 News Now in Norfolk, Virginia, numerous individuals in Virginia have received similar messages.

Black college students at the University of Alabama and Clemson University in South Carolina have reported receiving these messages, according to Sportskeeda.com.

Washington, D.C.

Several D.C. residents reported receiving disturbing text messages with hateful language, directing recipients to respond to an address in Southeast, D.C. FOX 5 DC contacted the Metropolitan Police Department, who confirmed they are aware of the messages.

The source of the text messages remains unclear. If you receive one, contact local law enforcement or your local FBI field office at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or visit FBI.gov/tips.

You can also forward the message to the Federal Trade Commission's reporting system at 7726, which helps your wireless provider block similar messages.

Additionally, report the message within your messaging app by marking it as junk or spam, or submit a report to the Federal Trade Commission at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.