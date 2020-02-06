Bison go for a romp in the snow at Oklahoma City Zoo

A trio of bison enjoyed a snow day at the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden in Oklahoma after about 4 ½ inches of snow accumulated in the area on Wednesday.

The zoo shared video footage of three female bison trotting across the snowy ground at the zoo. The video features 18-year-old Mary Ann and Verbena and Yarrow, both a year old, according to a zoo spokesperson.

"While some of our animals do have specific weather parameters to indicate when they need to remain inside, just like people, our animals have individual preferences when it comes to the weather," zoo curator Kim Leser wrote in a blog post. "Species like bison, grizzly bears and snow leopards are usually perfectly comfortable on cold or snowy days. Others like our giraffes are more likely to only poke a head out of a warm barn to see the snow fall."

Food rations have been adapted over the winter months by giving the bison extra Bermuda hay to make up for the decrease in grassy plants. The bison get an increase from four servings of hay per day to 13.

"Winter time at the Zoo can be a great opportunity to see animals you may be less likely to see in warmer temperatures," Leser wrote. "Although we can never guarantee whether an animal will choose to come outside to enjoy the snow, it is always fun to watch when they do!"