Bishop quits for love for satanic erotica writer

article

A Spanish bishop quit the Catholic church, reportedly after falling in love with a woman who writes Satanic-themed erotic books.

The diocese accepted his sudden resignation on Aug. 23, 2021, saying it was for "personal reasons" with a statement saying: "Mons. Novell made the decision after a period of reflection, discernment, and prayer, at the end of which he spontaneously presented to the Holy Father his own situation and his resignation from the pastoral government of the diocese of Solsona.

The BBC reported that he had fallen in love with novelist Silvia Caballol.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

One of Caballol's books is "The Hell of Gabriel's Lust."

Xavier and Caballol have not confirmed the reports but Religión Digital quoted him as saying "I have fallen in love and want to do things properly."

The Catholic diocese has not responded except to say the "corroboration or not of this story is a strictly personal matter for him alone."

Advertisement

Novell was appointed in 2010 and, at 41, was the youngest bishop in Spain.