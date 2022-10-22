Birkenstock clogs making a huge comeback

In the fashion world, everything old is new again, and that includes footwear trends as Birkenstock clogs are making a big comeback.

Gen-Z and TikTok influencers have turned the Birkenstock Boston Birks into the hottest shoe on the internet right now.

"…you can wear it 365 days a year because there are ones that are fleece lined, fur-lined, ones without it, and even with those--you can throw on during the summer, or you can wear them with socks in the winter." — Fashion expert Lindsay Brooke Weiss

"We've really shifted away from like fashion over function and I think now we're meeting somewhere in the middle," says fashion expert Lindsay Brooke Weiss. "And that's where the clog and the Birkenstock Boston style come into play."

The clog was first released by Birkenstock in 1979 and became extremely popular in the ‘90s and early 2000s.

RELATED: People line up for $5 cookies in NYC

According to Weiss, the style is making a comeback thanks to its versatility and comfort.

"The Uggs have returned and have been around forever now at this point. So to me, it's a similar type of thing, and you can wear it 365 days a year because there are ones that are fleece lined, fur-lined, ones without it, and even with those--you can throw on during the summer, or you can wear them with socks in the winter," Weiss said.

Kendall Jenner is seen on February 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) Expand

Jeanelly Luna a manager at Orva Shoes on the Upper East Side says the clogs are high in demand and popular with pretty much everyone.

"College students, bartenders, doctors, hair stylists, because they're their feet all day," Luna said.

Victoria Thomas seen wearing Birkenstock shoes and H&M pants on October 09, 2022 in Cologne, Germany. (Photo by Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images)

Being dubbed the "It" fall shoe on TikTok only propelled the clog's popularity, not to mention the slip-ons have been spotted on the feet of celebs and influencers.

For that reason, the coveted clogs which retail for about $155 have become hard to find unless you're willing to pay double the price.