Billy Joel's Long Island motorcycle shop set to close

The Brief Billy Joel's Long Island motorcycle shop, 20th Century Cycles, is closing down after nearly 15 years, the Associated Press reports. Joel will be closing the Oyster Bay shop and auctioning off his collection later in the year due to the diagnosis of his brain disorder. A date for the auction has not been set as of this time.



Billy Joel's shop shutting down

What we know:

Joel will be closing the Oyster Bay shop and auctioning off his collection later in the year due to the diagnosis of his brain disorder. Joel canceled his tour earlier this year after being diagnosed with Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus, a fluid buildup in the brain.

A date for the auction has not been set as of this time.

20th Century Cycles

The backstory:

The store, which opened in 2010, was created as a place to repair and upkeep Joel's motorcycles, as well as to showcase his collection of bikes to the public for free.

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 30: General views of Billy Joel's motorcycle gallery .20th Century Cycles. in Oyster Bay, Long Island on December 30, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by David Krieger/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) Expand

The location is not far from where Joel grew up, in Hicksville. His goal was to bring business to downtown Oyster Bay.

The shop quickly gained notoriety from both motorcycle enthusiasts, tourists and fans – it housed Joel's collection of over 75 motorcycles.