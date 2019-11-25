Bill Cosby in first interview from prison says he has no regrets

article

Comedian Bill Cosby has given his first interview since beginning a prison sentence for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman.

“I have eight years and nine months left,” Cosby told BlackPressUSA.com in an exclusive interview Sunday.

Cosby, 82, was sentenced last year to three to 10 years behind bars for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman, becoming the first celebrity of the #MeToo era to be sent to prison.

“It’s all a set up. That whole jury thing. They were imposters." — Bill Cosby

“Look at the woman who blew the whistle,” he said, alluding to the potential juror who overheard a seated juror proclaim before the trial that, “he’s guilty, we can all go home now.”

Cosby told the reporter for the National Newspaper Publishers Association’s website that he fully anticipated serving his full sentence.

“When I come up for parole, they’re not going to hear me say that I have remorse. I was there. I don’t care what group of people come along and talk about this when they weren’t there. They don’t know.”

During the call, Cosby called his cell at SCI-Phoenix, a maximum-security prison near Philadelphia, his "penthouse."

He talked about his involvement in the Mann Up prison reform program and his concerns for Black America.

The comic once known as America's Dad for his role on the top-rated "Cosby Show" in the 1980s was convicted of violating a Temple University women's basketball administrator, at his suburban Philadelphia estate in 2004.

The sentencing judge called him a "sexually violent predator."