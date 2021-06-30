Bill Cosby charges: Timeline of case leading up to vacated conviction

Actor and comedian Bill Cosby is set to be released from prison Wednesday after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned his sexual assault conviction.

The court found that an agreement with a previous prosecutor prevented Cosby from being charged in the case.

Cosby has served more than two years of a three- to 10-year sentence at a state prison near Philadelphia. He had vowed to serve all 10 years rather than acknowledge any remorse over the 2004 encounter with accuser Andrea Constand.

RELATED: Bill Cosby’s sex assault conviction overturned by Pennsylvania Supreme Court

Andrea Constand allegations against Bill Cosby (2002-2004)

In 2002, Cosby met Constand at Philadelphia's Temple University, his alma mater, where she managed the women's basketball team and he served as a celebrity booster and trustee.

In 2004, Cosby allegedly drugged and assaulted Constand at his suburban Philadelphia home.

The timing is important because Cosby was charged only a few days before the statute of limitations was set to kick in. Cosby previously said he gave her three blue pills to alleviate stress before lying on the couch with her and engaging in sex acts.

Cosby was 66, Constand was 30 at the time.

Andrea Constand reports Bill Cosby to Pennsylvania police (2005)

In 2005, Constand, back home in suburban Toronto, told her mother something happened with Cosby. They went to the police, who suggested they record Cosby on a phone call.

On the call, Cosby said he engaged in "digital penetration," but refused to say what pills he gave Constand.

RELATED: Bill Cosby invokes systemic racism as he fights #MeToo conviction

The case was referred to Pennsylvania authorities. Cosby lawyer Walter Phillips called the allegations "pointedly bizarre."

Montgomery County District Attorney Bruce Castor announced that he would not charge Cosby. He considered the case weak, citing the yearlong delay, Constand's continued contact with Cosby, and the failure of other accusers coming forward to have ever filed a police complaint.

Andrea Constand sues Bill Cosby, settles (2006)

Constand sued Cosby for sexual battery and defamation, and the actor settled the case for nearly $3.4 million after giving four days of deposition testimony about his affairs with young women over a span of 50 years.

A confidentiality agreement prevented either side from discussing the case, and the settlement amount was only released during the subsequent criminal trial.

More Bill Cosby accusers come forward (2014)

After comedian Hannibal Burress called Cosby a rapist in a standup act caught on video and shared online, more women came forward and accused Cosby of assaulting them.

Supermodel Janice Dickinson told Entertainment Tonight that Cosby drugged and assaulted her in 1982. She told the outlet that the two had dinner in Lake Tahoe and Cosby supplied her with red wine and a pill after she asked for medication for stomach pains.

"The next morning I woke up, and I wasn't wearing my pajamas, and I remember before I passed out that I had been sexually assaulted by this man," she told ET. "Before I woke up in the morning, the last thing I remember was Bill Cosby in a patchwork robe, dropping his robe and getting on top of me. And I remember a lot of pain. The next morning I remember waking up with my pajamas off and there was semen in between my legs."

A nurse, Therese Serignese, told The Huffington Post Cosby had raped her. She told the outlet that she met Cosby in 1976 at a Las Vegas hotel after he invited her to one of his shows.

Bill Cosby charged, arrested (2015)

Montgomery County authorities reopened the 2005 criminal allegation, aware that the 12-year statute of limitations for aggravated sexual assault was set to expire.

Cosby was arrested, entered a not guilty plea and was released on $1 million bail.

RELATED: Bill Cosby appears to be smiling in latest mugshot

Bill Cosby goes to court in first criminal trial (2017)

After more than 52 hours of deliberations over six days at Cosby’s first trial, jurors reported that they were hopelessly deadlocked, prompting the judge to declare a mistrial.

Prosecutors immediately announced they would put him on a trial a second time.

Bill Cosby retried and convicted (2018)

Judge Steven O'Neill agreed to let five additional accusers testify at the retrial, giving prosecutors a chance to portray Cosby as a serial predator who drugged and molested women.

The defense argued that "ancient allegations" would confuse, distract and prejudice the jury.

RELATED: Cosby vows no remorse, expects to serve 10-year maximum

The judge gave Cosby's legal defense a huge lift by saying they could call a witness, Marguerite Jackson, who said Constand talked about framing a celebrity before she lodged sexual abuse allegations against Cosby in 2005.

The judge ruled that jurors could hear how much Cosby ultimately paid Constand in the 2006 civil settlement.

Cosby was convicted on three counts of aggravated indecent assault. His lawyer said the "fight is not over" and vowed to appeal.

Pennsylvania Supreme Court vacates Bill Cosby conviction (2021)

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court said that District Attorney Kevin Steele, who made the decision to arrest Cosby, was obligated to stand by his predecessor’s promise not to charge Cosby when he later gave potentially incriminating testimony in Constand’s civil suit. There was no evidence that promise was ever put in writing.

RELATED: Bill Cosby granted appeal in sex assault case by Pennsylvania Supreme Court

Justice David Wecht, writing for a split court, said Cosby had relied on the former prosecutor’s decision not to charge him when he later gave potentially incriminating testimony in the Constand’s civil suit.

They said that overturning the conviction, and barring any further prosecution, "is the only remedy that comports with society’s reasonable expectations of its elected prosecutors and our criminal justice system."

Advertisement

The Associated Press and WTXF contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.