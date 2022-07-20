Bike-riding man wanted for string of violent NYC sex attacks

The NYPD has released a sketch of a man wanted for a series of sex attacks on women in Manhattan.

Two of the attacks took place early on Saturday. The New York City Police Department released a frightening video of the first incident. A 23-year-old woman was walking in the area of Central Park West and West 82 Street at around 4 a.m.

The man ran up to her from behind and pulled her down to the ground. After a struggle, he held her down and digitally penetrated her genital area. He took off on foot, and was seen shortly after riding southbound on Central Park West on an electric bicycle.

EMS took the victim to Mount Sinai Morningside for a medical examination.

About an hour later a 28-year-old woman was walking in the area of Avenue A and East 4 Street. A man on an electric bicycle approached her.

H dismounted his bicycle and grabbed her saying he had a knife.

He pulled her to the ground, displayed his genitals, and forced her to perform oral sex.

The attacker then rode off eastbound on East 4 Street on the electric bicycle.

EMS took the victim to Mount Sinai Beth Israel for a medical examination.

The NYPD has now linked another attack in May to the same man.

On May 15, 2022, a 26-year-old woman was riding her bike on the Manhattan Bridge walkway when a man on a bike approached her.

He jumped off his bike and grabbed the victim's hair from behind. He pulled out a knife and dragged the woman to the ground.

He displayed his genitals and forced her to perform a criminal sex act. He rode off on his bike.

EMS took the victim to NYC Health and Hospitals/Woodhull for a medical examination.