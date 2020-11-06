Expand / Collapse search

Biden overtakes Trump in Georgia Election 2020 vote count

By Wire Report
Published 
Updated 18 mins ago
Associated Press
President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden. (Photos by Getty Images)

Democrat Joe Biden is now leading President Donald Trump in the battleground state of Georgia.

By Friday morning, Biden overtook Trump in the number of ballots counted in the battleground, a must-win state for Trump that has long been a Republican stronghold. Biden now has a 917-vote advantage.

The contest is still too early for The Associated Press to call. Thousands of ballots are still left to be counted — many in counties where the former vice president was in the lead.

An AP analysis showed that Biden’s vote margins grew as counties processed mail ballots cast in his favor.

There is a potential that the race could go to a recount. Under Georgia law, if the margin between Biden and Trump is under half a percentage point of difference, a recount can be requested.