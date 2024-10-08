Hurricane Milton preparations in FL, GA, SC, residents warned to listen to local officials

Forecasters are warning that Hurricane Milton could emerge as one of the most destructive hurricanes on record for west-central Florida.

Milton has strengthened into a powerful Category 5 storm with winds reaching 180 mph. Hurricane Milton is projected to approach the west coast of the Florida Peninsula, making landfall on Wednesday.

RELATED: Hurricane Milton projected path: When will the storm make landfall in Florida?

President Biden delivered an update on the government's response to Hurricane Helene and preparations for Hurricane Milton, as millions of residents evacuate the coast and low-lying areas in anticipation of life-threatening impacts from the approaching storms.

Biden warned residents to listen to their local officials and said that he would be monitoring Milton's path very closely.

ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 07: Traffic is heavy as thousands evacuate ahead of Hurricane Milton as it churns in the Gulf of Mexico on October 07, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Florida. Milton, which comes on heels of the destructive Hurricane Helen Expand

Watches and warnings in effect

Milton is currently moving off to the east-northeast at 12 mph. The following watches and warnings are in effect for Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina.

Residents of Orange County, Florida, collect sandbags for free to protect themselves from Hurricane Milton, which is expected this week. The images are captured at Osceola Heritage Park in Orange County, Florida, on October 8, 2023. (Photo by Ronaldo Expand

Tampa Bay

The current storm surge forecast for Tampa Bay is up to 15 feet if the peak surge coincides with high tide. This is notably higher than during Helene, when Tampa Bay saw 7-8 feet of storm surge.

Charlotte

Charlotte Harbor is expected to see a storm surge of 6-10 feet, while Bonita Beach could see a surge of 4-7 feet.

A Hurricane Warning has been issued for the west coast of Florida from Bonita Beach northward to the mouth of the Suwannee River, including Tampa Bay.

West Coast Florida

A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for the west coast of Florida south of Bonita Beach to Flamingo, including Lake Okeechobee, and north of the mouth of the Suwannee River northward and westward to Indian Pass.

Signage at a gas station ahead of Hurricane Milton's expected landfall in Treasure Island, Florida, US, on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. Milton exploded into the Atlantic's strongest hurricane this year, bearing down as a catastrophic Category 5 storm on a F Expand

Florida Keys

A Tropical Storm Warning has also been issued for all of the Florida Keys, including the Dry Tortugas and Florida Bay. A Storm Surge Watch has been issued for the U.S. east coast from Sebastian Inlet Florida to Edisto Beach South Carolina, including the St. Johns River.

East Coast Florida

A Hurricane Watch has been issued along the east coast of the Florida Peninsula from the St. Lucie/Indian River County Line northward to the mouth of the St. Marys River.

ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 07: Shelves at a grocery store are empty of bottled water as Hurricane Milton churns in the Gulf of Mexico on October 07, 2024 in St. Petersburg, Florida. Milton, which comes on heels of the destructive Hurricane Hel Expand

South Florida

A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued along the east coast of the Florida Peninsula south of the St. Lucie/Indian River County Line southward to Flamingo.

Coastal Georgia, South Carolina

A Tropical Storm Watch has also been issued along the coast of Georgia and South Carolina from north of the mouth of the St. Marys River to South Santee River, South Carolina.