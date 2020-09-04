Bicyclist struck, critically injured by hit-and-run driver in the Bronx

A 22-year-old man riding a bicycle in the Bronx was struck by a driver who fled the scene, according to police.

Officers discovered the man at around 10 a.m. Friday in the area of Rosedale Avenue and Bruckner Boulevard in the Soundview section of the borough. He was rushed to Jacobi Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

SkyFox was over the aftermath as the red bicycle lay on the roadway blocked off by traffic cones as police investigated.

Cops are searching for the driver. The vehicle was reportedly a white sedan that fled eastbound.

On June 16, a 19-year-old woman on a bicycle was killed after she was hit by an MTA bus on the Upper East Side of Manhattan.

There was a surge in cyclist injuries and deaths from vehicular collisions prior to the pandemic. In 2019, more than two dozen people were killed on New York City streets.

87-YEAR-OLD MAN IS 26th CYCLIST KILLED ON NYC STREETS IN '19