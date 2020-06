article

An MTA bus struck and killed a bicyclist on the Upper East Side of Manhattan Tuesday morning, according to police.

The NYPD responded to 5th Avenue and East 59th Street at approximately 9 a.m.

The cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

FOX 5 News has a call out to the MTA and is awaiting comment.

--------- Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. It's FREE! Download for iOS or Android ---------

Advertisement