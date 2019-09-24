Bicyclist smashes drive-thru window when denied service

The NYPD wants to find the man seen on security camera video using a bike chain to smash a drive-thru window in the Bronx.

The man rode his bicycle up to the window (which is for car service only) just before 8 p.m. on Aug. 27.

When the Burger King employee at the East 149th St. station would not take his order, the suspect shouted at the teen and leaned his head in while pointing at his cell phone, said police.

Seconds later, he smashed the window with the chain before pedaling off.

No one was injured, said police.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

You can remain anonymous.