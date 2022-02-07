Beware of the Zelle scam that asks you to reverse the transaction

Scammers are sending text messages pretending to be a bank doing a Zelle money transfer and asking victims to reverse transactions and then stealing the money.

When the victim replies, the scammer calls pretending the person was just scammed when in reality they are about to become a victim.

The scammer instructs the consumer to reverse a transfer.

In one case, the caller said he was with Wells Fargo and that someone was trying to take $3,500 dollars from her via Zelle, but that the bank had caught the fake scam in time.

The scammer instructed the victim to reverse the transfer. He also even told her the exact amount from a previous transaction.

Police say scammers can access bank account information they get on the dark web or through data breaches. If ever in doubt about a call from a so-called bank, consumers should contact their banks directly.

Only use Zelle to send and receive money with friends, family, and businesses known and trusted.