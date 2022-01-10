Expand / Collapse search

Betty White suffered a stroke six days before she died

By Mariah Haas
Betty White, a legendary TV actress known for her iconic roles in "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and "The Golden Girls," has died. She was 99.

LOS ANGELES - Betty White suffered a stroke six days before she passed.

The beloved TV legend's "immediate cause" of death is listed as a "cerebrovascular accident," which is the medical term for a stroke, per her death certificate which was obtained by TMZ. According to the certificate, White suffered the stroke six days before her death.

White died at the age of 99 on Dec. 31.

The award-winning icon's rep previously confirmed that she died of "natural causes."

In a statement to People magazine, the late star's agent and close friend Jeff Witjas said: "Betty died peacefully in her sleep at her home. People are saying her death was related to getting a booster shot three days earlier, but that is not true.

"She died of natural causes. Her death should not be politicized – that is not the life she lived," Witjas said. 

