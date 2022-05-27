Remainder of Bethpage Air Show canceled due to severe weather

The remainder of the Bethpage Air Show was canceled on Saturday due to forecasted severe weather.

"Due to forecasted thunder storms and unsafe weather conditions for the pilots and spectators, the remainder of the #BethpageAirShow at Jones beach has been canceled for today, Saturday, May 28," Bethpage Federal Credit Union said in a tweet Saturday afternoon.

According to the National Weather Service, a series of strong thunderstorms are expected to hit portions of Suffolk and Nassau Counties through 2:30 p.m., bringing winds in excess of 40 mph and pea-sized hail.

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels had been expected to perform for the first time in four years on Long Island on Saturday.

Rehearsals were canceled on Friday due to poor weather conditions.

Nevertheless, those who came to see the planes on Friday opted to make the most of a day at the beach.

Officials did warn beachgoers and boaters to dress for the weather but also the water.

"The weather is improving however remember the air temps are warm but water temps are hovering in the 50s," said Mike Vega, Chief of Response with U.S. Coast Guard’s First District.

Other performers set to take flight this weekend include the U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor Demo Team and the F-35C Lightning II.

"They’ll do those loop-de-loops and crazy stuff you’d be amazed the planes can even do it," said George Gorman, Regional Director with NYS Parks.

And for anyone concerned about large crowds and public safety - police share this message:

"We can ensure you, we have well over 100 uniform members working down here//whether it’s ATVs, bikes, K9, drones, camera feed, rest-assured this will be a safe event," said Major George Mohl with the NYS Police.