Bethpage Air Show 2024: Guide to the Jones Beach weekend event

The Memorial Day weekend – and the Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach State Park – are two markers of the unofficial start of summer.

Millions of spectators have enjoyed the show over the years, making Jones Beach one of the go-to places for the holiday weekend.

Here's everything you need to know about the 20th anniversary of the event:

When is the air show at Jones Beach?

The 2024 Bethpage Air Show will take place Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Blue Angels practice schedule

The Blue Angels will have a practice show on Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Jones Beach parking fee today

Parking is free on Friday. For Saturday and Sunday, parking will be $10 – available on a first come, first-served basis.

Jones Beach weather today

Skies will be sunny, with warm temperatures in the 80s.

For more information, head to the FOX 5 NY Weather Center.

Jones Beach air show tickets

Admission to the event is free this weekend. If you're looking to upgrade your experience, you can purchase tickets HERE for a premier viewing area.

Where/how to watch?

You can watch the air show two ways: from the beach or from a boat.

If you’re watching the air show on the beach, the Jones Beach State Park is probably the best vantage point.

If you’re watching the air show on a boat, Zach’s Bay or the ocean are the spots.

What is allowed/banned?

Bags, backpacks and coolers are OK, though they will be searched.

Kites are prohibited.

No pets are allowed.

Who is performing?

106th Air National Guard Rescue Wing

A-10C Thunderbolt II Demo Team

United States Navy Blue Angels

United States Navy F-35C Demo Team

United States Army Golden Knights

American Airpower Museum Warbirds

David Windmiller

Mike Goulian

Skytypers

Farmingdale State College Aviation

Warbird Thunder Airshows

Who are the Blue Angels?

The Blue Angels are U.S. Navy pilots who have thrilled air show audiences since 1946

"The mission of the Blue Angels is to showcase the teamwork and professionalism of the United States Navy and Marine Corps through flight demonstrations and community outreach while inspiring a culture of excellence and service to country."

Blue Angels Amazon Prime

The Blue Angels also have their own show on Amazon Prime.

2024 Blue Angels schedule

May 25-26: Jones Beach, New York

June 1-2: Terre Haute, Indiana

June 8-9: Chesterfield, Missouri

June 15-16: La Crosse, Wisconsin

June22-23: Dayton, Ohio

June 29-30: Traverse City, Michigan

July 6-7: Johnson City, New York

July 13: Pensacola Beach, Florida

July 27-28: Fargo, North Dakota

Aug. 3-4: Seattle, Washington

Aug. 10-11: Colorado Springs, Colorado

Aug. 17-18: Chicago, Illinois

Aug. 24-25: Wichita, Kansas City

Aug. 31: Cleveland, Ohio

Sept. 1-2: Cleveland, Ohio

Sept. 14-15: Owensboro, Kentucky

Sept. 21-22: Naval Air Station Oceana, Virginia

Sept. 28-29: Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California

Oct. 12-13: San Francisco, California

Oct. 19-20: Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Florida

Oct. 26-27: Houston, Texas

Nov. 2-3: Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida

Click HERE for more information.