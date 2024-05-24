Bethpage Air Show 2024: Guide to the Jones Beach weekend event
LONG ISLAND - The Memorial Day weekend – and the Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach State Park – are two markers of the unofficial start of summer.
Millions of spectators have enjoyed the show over the years, making Jones Beach one of the go-to places for the holiday weekend.
Here's everything you need to know about the 20th anniversary of the event:
When is the air show at Jones Beach?
The 2024 Bethpage Air Show will take place Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Blue Angels practice schedule
The Blue Angels will have a practice show on Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Jones Beach parking fee today
Parking is free on Friday. For Saturday and Sunday, parking will be $10 – available on a first come, first-served basis.
Jones Beach weather today
Skies will be sunny, with warm temperatures in the 80s.
Jones Beach air show tickets
Admission to the event is free this weekend. If you're looking to upgrade your experience, you can purchase tickets HERE for a premier viewing area.
Where/how to watch?
You can watch the air show two ways: from the beach or from a boat.
If you’re watching the air show on the beach, the Jones Beach State Park is probably the best vantage point.
If you’re watching the air show on a boat, Zach’s Bay or the ocean are the spots.
What is allowed/banned?
- Bags, backpacks and coolers are OK, though they will be searched.
- Kites are prohibited.
- No pets are allowed.
Who is performing?
- 106th Air National Guard Rescue Wing
- A-10C Thunderbolt II Demo Team
- United States Navy Blue Angels
- United States Navy F-35C Demo Team
- United States Army Golden Knights
- American Airpower Museum Warbirds
- David Windmiller
- Mike Goulian
- Skytypers
- Farmingdale State College Aviation
- Warbird Thunder Airshows
Who are the Blue Angels?
The Blue Angels are U.S. Navy pilots who have thrilled air show audiences since 1946
"The mission of the Blue Angels is to showcase the teamwork and professionalism of the United States Navy and Marine Corps through flight demonstrations and community outreach while inspiring a culture of excellence and service to country."
Blue Angels Amazon Prime
The Blue Angels also have their own show on Amazon Prime.
2024 Blue Angels schedule
- May 25-26: Jones Beach, New York
- June 1-2: Terre Haute, Indiana
- June 8-9: Chesterfield, Missouri
- June 15-16: La Crosse, Wisconsin
- June22-23: Dayton, Ohio
- June 29-30: Traverse City, Michigan
- July 6-7: Johnson City, New York
- July 13: Pensacola Beach, Florida
- July 27-28: Fargo, North Dakota
- Aug. 3-4: Seattle, Washington
- Aug. 10-11: Colorado Springs, Colorado
- Aug. 17-18: Chicago, Illinois
- Aug. 24-25: Wichita, Kansas City
- Aug. 31: Cleveland, Ohio
- Sept. 1-2: Cleveland, Ohio
- Sept. 14-15: Owensboro, Kentucky
- Sept. 21-22: Naval Air Station Oceana, Virginia
- Sept. 28-29: Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California
- Oct. 12-13: San Francisco, California
- Oct. 19-20: Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Florida
- Oct. 26-27: Houston, Texas
- Nov. 2-3: Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida
