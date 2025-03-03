Best states for women 2025: Where does NY rank?

The Brief A new study by Wallethub ranked New York the fourth-best state for women in 2025. New Jersey wasn't too far behind New York, as the eighth-best state for women. Wallethub said New York excels in key areas such as healthcare, business opportunities, and overall quality of life.



Is New York the best state for women?

According to a new study by Wallethub, New York is ranked the fourth-best state for women in 2025.

Wallethub reports that women account for nearly 51% of the U.S. population, yet they comprise over two-thirds of all minimum-wage workers.

Their political representation is also limited, with just 24% of the Senate and 29.2% of the House of Representatives being women.

How did New York get its ranking?

WalletHub compared all 50 states and the District of Columbia across 25 key metrics.

The data provided by Wallethub ranges from median earnings for female workers to the quality of women’s health care to the female homicide rate.

With strong rankings in women’s life expectancy (4th), the quality of women’s hospitals (9th), and the share of women-owned businesses (11th), the Empire State continues to be a supportive place for women to live and work.

New Jersey wasn't too far behind New York, as the eighth-best state for women, according to Wallethub.

What is the number one state for women in 2025?

Wallethub said that Massachusetts is the number one state for women this year.

Here's what states made the top 10 list this year:

Massachusetts Minnesota District of Columbia New York Maryland Maine Vermont New Jersey Washington Hawaii

According to data by Wallethub, Mississippi is the worst state for women this year.