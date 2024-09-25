New York's fall foliage is here: AAA's guide to planning your next getaway

With just a few days into fall, AAA says now is the perfect time to plan your next road trip up north.

In New York, the Adirondacks, Catskills, Thousand Island-Seaway, Capital-Saratoga, Central New York, Finger Lakes, and Greater Niagara regions are starting to display early signs of fall colors.

Here are some tips from the AAA on how to go about planning your next fall excursion:

"We know a lot of people enjoy seeing the colors of fall as the leaves changed to some green to orange and reds and yellows. And it just gets very, very vibrant in our area," AAA spokesperson Robert Sinclair said.

Sinclair said foliage will peak in most areas around mid-October.

Explorefall.com reports the estimated date for the leaves to peak in New York City is Nov. 8. Right now in New York City, there is little to no color.

With the leaves starting to change colors, fall is the perfect time to travel, whether it's a road trip or a flight.

"This time of year is known as shoulder season in travel which means mild weather, fewer crowds, and better prices," said Stacey Barber, vice president of AAA Travel.

Gas prices

Not only have temperatures fallen, but so have gas prices.

AAA said gas prices have been going down since late July thanks in part to a relatively quiet Atlantic hurricane season.

Drivers renting cars for their fall trips are seeing better deals, with domestic rental rates down 5% and international rates down 15% this season, AAA said.

Road trips

If you plan on taking a road trip, note that as the season changes, potentially more rain is on the way and those leaves will eventually fall.

AAA warns that wet leaves can pose similar risks to driving on ice.

They also recommend finding a safe spot to pull over and look at the leaves.

"We usually tell people to that in shady regions, the sun doesn't get there to dry up the roads. Those leaves get on the road at the bottom of the hill, let's say, and they collect water, and it can be very, very slippery," Sinclair said.

Traveling by plane

AAA says that domestic flight bookings are up 1% and international flight bookings are up 3%.

"AAA booking numbers show more people are flying this season both domestically and internationally, and many travelers are taking fall cruises to enjoy the foliage in Alaska and New England!"

According to AAA, travelers are paying about the same as they did last fall. The average cost of a domestic roundtrip ticket is $660, while an international roundtrip ticket averages $1,315.

New York City is one of AAA's top fall destinations, but what other places made the list?

Orlando

Boston

Seattle

Denver

Las Vegas

Los Angeles

Fort Lauderdale

Honolulu

Atlanta