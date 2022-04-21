Best Buy will pick up and recycle your old appliances - for a price

article

Best Buy is launching a recycling service for old appliances and electronics. For $199.99, the retail giant will collect up to two large items and an unlimited number of smaller items from your home.

The company made the announcement this week in conjunction with Earth Day, which takes place Friday, April 22.

What products will Best Buy pick up and recycle?

According to Best Buy, the large products they will pick up include:

* Cooktops

* Dishwashers

* Dryers

* Freezers

* Outdoor grills (propane tanks must be removed)

* Ice makers

* Microwaves

* Mini refrigerators

* Ranges/stoves

* Range hoods

* Refrigerators

* Wall ovens

* Washers

* TVs

* All-in-one computers

* Monitors

The list also includes dozens of smaller items that Best Buy will collect.

"We feel we have an important role to play in helping our planet, including being there for the entire lifecycle of a product – from the time a customer starts shopping until that product is responsibly recycled," Tim Dunn, Best Buy’s head of environmental sustainability, said in a news release. "This new service will make this important work even more convenient for customers."

Best Buy’s existing recycling program allows customers to recycle up to three electronics or appliances per day at their stories, though they do charge for some TVs, computer monitors and laptops. They’ll also pick up old appliances when they deliver new products to your home.

Earth Day 2022

The theme of this year’s Earth Day - a day to bring global awareness to environmental health - is Invest in our Planet.

"We need to act (boldly), innovate (broadly), and implement (equitably)," Earth Day organizers said. "It’s going to take all of us. All in. Businesses, governments, and citizens — everyone accounted for, and everyone accountable. A partnership for the planet."

This year, NASA and the Earth Day network are teaming up to offer several virtual and in-person events. Learn more on NASA’s website.