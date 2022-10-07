Bernard McGuirk, former radio host and Imus in the Morning producer, dies at 64

Bernard McGuirk, the famed WABC radio host and longtime executive producer of the Imus in the Morning show has died at the age of 64 after a battle with prostate cancer.

The station said McGuirk passed away in the company of his family on October 5. He leaves behind his wife, Carol, and two children, Melanie and Brendan.

McGuirk, a graduate of the College of Mount Saint Vincent in the Riverdale section of the Bronx, had been host of the "Bernie & Sid in the Morning" program, had been a fixture on the radio since 1986 and was the longtime executive producer of Imus in the Morning with the late Don Imus.

"He will be missed by all that knew him and listened to him, a true gentleman, he is the fabric of the morning show. He is the morning show and was the backbone of this entire radio station," Chad Lopez, the President of Red Apple Media said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the McGuirk family and Tuesday we will have a tribute show honoring the life of Bernard McGuirk."