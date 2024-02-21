NJ school teacher Amy Dovidio accused of sexually assaulting underage student

article

A former middle school teacher in Bergen County was arrested Friday for sexually assaulting one of her students, according to officials.

Former Garfield Middle School teacher, Amy Dovidio, 46, was charged with aggravated sexual assault and other charges.

On Feb. 10, the Garfield Police Department responded to reports about a teacher engaging in sexual conduct with a student at Garfield Middle School.

The investigation revealed that Dovidio, a married woman from Pompon Plains, had engaged in sexual conduct with an underage teenager within school grounds.

Bergen County Prosecutor's Office also said that sexual conduct also happened in Cedar Grove, New Jersey, at a private residence and inside a car at unknown locations in Bergen, Essex and Passaic counties.

She will appear in court in Hackensack, but officials have not released the date of her first appearance.