Berberine breakthrough: San Antonio girl shares weight loss story on social media

Supplement Berberine is being used more and more every day for weight loss.

FOX 5 NY's Stephanie Bertini talked to a young San Antonio girl who is documenting her weight loss journey with Berberine on social media.

Savannah Crosby has taken TikTok to document her weight loss journey with Berberine.

Crosby has lost about 7 pounds already.

" I want to talk about Berberine because people are calling it nature’s Ozempic." — Savannah Crosby

Ozempic is traditionally used to treat diabetes by prescription, but now it is being widely used for weight loss by many people, including celebrities.

If Ozempic is not covered by insurance, it can cost hundreds of dollars and that is why patients are choosing Berberine.

If it were up to Crosby, she would have gone on Ozempic due ot outrageous prices.

"Might be a lot cheaper, about 10% of the price of Ozempic – if you can’t get it covered, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t come with a price," dietitian Lisa Moskovitz said.

Manhattan-based dietitian Lisa Moskovitz says berberine as a supplement is typically used to manage blood sugar.

" There are interactions between medications and supplements and supplements with each other --- do your research." — Lisa Moskovitz

The gastro intestinal side effects could be a problem says dietitian Diana Cusa, which include nausea and vomiting.

"I get a dry throat so drink a lot of water — have seen constipation and diarrhea," Crosby said.

Crosby takes three capsules daily and works out four to five times a week. She said many people have reached out to her on TikTok about her journey and has noticed a major increase in her social media following too.

