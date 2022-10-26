Beloved Queens Halloween display vandalized

Every year, Vicky Poumpouridis goes all-out for Halloween, decorating the front of her house on Ditmars Boulevard in Astoria with ghouls, goblins, and ghosts to delight passers-by.

But this year, she's re-evaluating whether it's worth it anymore after vandals ransacked and destroyed parts of the display twice this month alone.

A surveillance camera photo of the two suspects who allegedly damaged a beloved Halloween display in Astoria twice in two weeks.

On October 16 and again on October 24, security camera footage shows two suspects approaching the house, with one of them doing the majority of the damage.

Poumpouridis told FOX 5 NY that, beyond the cost, her Halloween display is a labor of love, taking days to complete. But after having been repeatedly vandalized, she fears that she doesn't have the time to get the full display up in time for kids to enjoy it this year.

"In more than ten years, this has never happened and it’s so disheartening to see the city become so inhospitable. You can’t do anything nice at all anymore," Poumpouridis told the New York Post.

Poumpouridis says she is in the process of reporting the incidents to the police, although she hopes that, with all the intention the incident has gotten, the criminals will leave her lawn alone now, or better yet, get caught by police.