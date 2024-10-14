Beloved NJ bakery closes store after nearly 90 years

A beloved bakery in New Jersey closed one of its locations after being in business for nearly 90 years.

On Sunday, Rispoli Patry shop announced on social media that they are closing their bakery in Ridgefield.

"Our time at 824 Broad Avenue in Ridgefield has come to an end. As sad as we are, we will continue to do what we do best; carry-on the recipes of my great grandparents, Gabriele and Josephine," owner Stasia Rispoli said on Instagram. "As a fourth generation Rispoli, I promise to carry on with my crew: the legacy, the quality and our award-winning products at our Emerson location."

It is unclear why the Ridgefield location closed.

However, not all is lost. Staff members from Ridgefield will transfer to their location in Emerson, New Jersey.

"We look forward to seeing many familiar faces at those doors, along with new ones. God always has a plan, and we are trusting in him as we navigate this new chapter, and say goodbye to this storefront; although we are not without heavy hearts," Rispoli said on Instagram.

Since 1937, four generations of the Rispoli family have run the business.

Rispoli’s serves a delicious selection of Italian baked classics, including cannoli, rainbow cookies, chocolate eclairs, pasticiotti, and its signature sfogliatelle.

To see the menu, click here.