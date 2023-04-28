Beloved Broadway favorite Starlite Deli closing after 39 years

The Starlite Deli, a Midtown favorite of Broadway stars and regular New Yorkers alike, is taking its final bow after nearly 40 years in business.

The deli, located on West 44th Street in the Theatre District, served its final customers Friday, as another iconic piece of New York City history fades into the past.

The deli is owned by 71-year-old Min Kim, who has been working there for as long as the deli has been open, becoming beloved not only by Manhattanites but the stars of Broadway as well.

"This is the place to go. On my first Broadway show I came here," said James Monroe Iglehart, who played the original Genie in the Disney musical version of Aladdin. "We'd all stay in makeup and sparkles and Starlite would deliver sandwiches and stuff to us."

And Min Kim, known to his friends and customers as "Mr. M," is a big fan of Broadway himself.

His favorites are A Chorus Line, Phantom, Chicago, and The Lion King.