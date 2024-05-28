Belmont Park's multi-million dollar renovation: What to expect

Belmont Park, the thoroughbred racetrack near New York City that hosts the Belmont Stakes, is undergoing a major renovation.

"Modernizing the facility, upgrading the racing services and investing in the state of New York." — Glen Kozak, executive vice president of operations with NYRA

Here's everything you need to know:

Image 1 of 5 ▼

Renderings of a reimagined racetrack released by NYRA showcase a $455 million investment into transforming Belmont. Horse racing fans will have brand-new vantage points of the paddock and tracks.



"The last time the building was upgraded was in ‘68, and we had limited amenities here and so what you'll see with the new facility is a modern state-of-the-art complex," Kozak said. "That's the right size for a year-round racing operations."



The main dirt track where the Belmont takes place, along with three others, two turf courses, and, for the first time, an all-weather synthetic surface, is expected to be installed by year’s end. While the new grandstand will be smaller than the old one, there will be more green space for fans.



Tunnel access will make it easier to get around.



"Instead of having to go over the racing surface itself, you're going to be able to have direct access from the infield to the grandstand as well as access from public transportation from the Elmont stop directly into the infield of Belmont Park," Kozak said.



Training is still taking place at Belmont every day, but racing for now is at the aqueduct except for the Belmont Stakes in Saratoga and the 40-day race meet.