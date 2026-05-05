Belleville schools shut Tuesday after emergency services guidance

The Brief Belleville Public Schools will be closed Tuesday, May 5, according to a message posted by the district. Officials cited "recent developments and updated guidance from emergency services," adding the situation is "continuously evolving." The district did not specify the reason for the closure but said it will provide updates.



Belleville Public Schools will be closed Tuesday due to what district officials described as an "evolving" situation, according to a message posted on Facebook.

What we know:

"Due to recent developments and updated guidance from emergency services, Belleville Public Schools will be closed tomorrow, Tuesday, May 5th," the district wrote. "This change was due to the situation continuously evolving. We will continue to keep our community informed as we receive additional updates. Thank you for your understanding in these unprecedented times."

The district did not specify the exact reason for the closure.

What happened in Belleville NJ?

The announcement comes after a massive, multi-alarm fire broke out Sunday afternoon in the town’s industrial section along Joralemon and Cortlandt streets.

The flames, which erupted around 3 p.m., tore through a mattress warehouse and spread to at least two nearby buildings, including a cardboard warehouse. Thick smoke could be seen for miles as the fire grew to a 12- to 14-alarm blaze, prompting a state of emergency and evacuations in the surrounding area.

File Photo.

Firefighters from neighboring towns spent hours battling the flames, facing challenges from strong winds and a water shortage. Officials said crews at one point ran out of water and had to wait for tanker trucks from surrounding counties.

By Monday, the fire was largely contained but continued to smolder more than a day later.

What caused the fire?

What they're saying:

Officials are still investigating the cause, though Mayor Michael Melham said it may have started during welding work inside the mattress warehouse. Authorities are also examining whether the buildings were up to code and if any criminality was involved.

Utility service in the area was also impacted, with gas and electricity shut off as a precaution.

It’s unclear when schools will reopen as officials continue to monitor the situation.