Bed-Stuy store owner helps others sell products during pandemic | Black Entrepreneurs

On a cozy block in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Sunshine-yes, Sunshine, opens Happy Cork-- the boutique liquor store created for the community by a member of the community.

She packed this pretty little place with more than 200 different brands of alcohol in all prices ranges. Everything from a $70 bottle of bubbly to a $40 white or red, down to a $6 can of She Can rose.

While most of her labels are made buy full time wine makers, Sunshine Foss also carries a wide variety of celebrity labels like DWade Cabernet, Sun Goddess by Mary J Blige, Lebron's tequila and John Legends wines and many more.

Pre-pandemic, Happy Cork was a bustling destination place, but like most businesses the pandemic forced Sunshine to make many business adjustments like increasing delivery service and mail order. But it also brought an unexpected silver lining: liquors stores became an essential business so Sunshine passed her good fortune on.

"I'm friends with a lot of different businesses so I knew that. I contacted quite a few people and said, 'Hey do you want me to sell your product? So we carry Brooklyn Tea, a huge assortment of coasters, chocolates...a lot of local businesses," said Foss.

